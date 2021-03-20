Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $364.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.27. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

