Credit Suisse Group Cuts Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Price Target to $12.00

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Galecto stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

