Credit Suisse Group Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $85.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.04.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

