CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Cap Reaches $335,613.21

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $335,613.21 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00051371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033870 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.