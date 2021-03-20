Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $180.61 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004690 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $693.39 million and $180.61 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00641235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,456,801,654 coins and its circulating supply is 251,706,070 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

