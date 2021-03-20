Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 604,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

