Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). Cutera posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $31.87. 292,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1,295.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

