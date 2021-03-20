CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

