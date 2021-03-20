DAOBet (BET) Trading 33% Higher This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $99.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,194.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.27 or 0.00923234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

