Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

