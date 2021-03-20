Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

DLGNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF remained flat at $$76.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.81.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

