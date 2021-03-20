Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO Sells $15,147,183.87 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean-Briac Perrette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10.

Shares of DISCA opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

