DNotes 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,198.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, DNotes has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $24,243.96 and approximately $43,198.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.