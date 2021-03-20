Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $7.72 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.72 billion and approximately $939.75 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.00344910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,838,760,775 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

