Dollar General Co. (DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 20th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by 79.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of DG stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $135.04 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

