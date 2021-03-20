Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. 7,884,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.