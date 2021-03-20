eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.16

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $36,323.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.90 or 0.00346001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

