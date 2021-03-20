Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $13.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 2,174,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

