Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $13.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 2,174,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit