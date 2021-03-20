Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$25.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Endesa has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

