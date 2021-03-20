Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $520.19 million and $3.86 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $17.30 or 0.00029477 BTC on major exchanges.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

