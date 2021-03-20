Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.