Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,976 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $29,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $121.44 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

