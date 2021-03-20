Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,118 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

