Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

