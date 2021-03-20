Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 10%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.50 and last traded at $127.53. 595,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 504,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

