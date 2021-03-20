EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $20,700.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $20,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVER opened at $37.89 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.