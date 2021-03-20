Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) to Neutral

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

