F3Logic LLC Sells 21,547 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 14,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 75,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

