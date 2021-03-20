Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Increased by MFN Partners Management LP

MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,600 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 6.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned 0.65% of Fidelity National Financial worth $74,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE FNF traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,147,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,102. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

