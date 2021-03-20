Financial Survey: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and GSI Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $34.97 million 2.43 $870,000.00 $0.03 108.33 GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.15 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LightPath Technologies and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 58.97%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 6.33% 7.46% 5.42% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats GSI Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

