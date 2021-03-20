FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $70.66 million and $7.30 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 747,957,932 coins and its circulating supply is 225,111,748 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.