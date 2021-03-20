First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $94.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $240,389.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $66,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

