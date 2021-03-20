Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

