FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $253,223.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $253,223.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00655569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024510 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034318 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

