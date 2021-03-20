GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 114.2% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 114.2% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.28 or 0.00343732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,892,568 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

