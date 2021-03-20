Guardian Capital LP Purchases Shares of 296,348 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 296,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.19. 2,567,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

