Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Harsco reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

HSC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Harsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.