HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ ELYS opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.
