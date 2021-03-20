HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

