Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $459,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit