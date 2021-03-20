Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $459,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

