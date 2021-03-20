HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $156,130.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00640890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

