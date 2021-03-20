HighTower Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 154,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $30.34 on Friday. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

