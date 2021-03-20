HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

CSIQ stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

