HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Truist raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

