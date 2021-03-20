HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

