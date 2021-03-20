HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

