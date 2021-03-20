Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Makes New Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,157,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,035,000. Kodiak Sciences accounts for 1.4% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $129.94. The stock had a trading volume of 715,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,204. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.