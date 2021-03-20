Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 96,712 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. reduced its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,712 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Genmab A/S worth $57,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.38. 2,286,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,163. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.