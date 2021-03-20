Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.75. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,154 shares of company stock worth $477,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period.

NYSE HMN opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

