Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

