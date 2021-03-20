HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. HP reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of HP by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.08 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

